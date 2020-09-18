Police looking for suspect in gas bar hold-up

The Hamilton Police BEAR Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male who robbed a Flamborough gas station.

On Monday, August 3, 2020, shortly before 12:30am, police were dispatched to a robbery that had occurred at the Petro Gas Station, located at 5 Concession Road 6 East, Flamborough.

The suspect attended the gas station and demanded cash from the employee. The suspect mentioned having a weapon but one was not seen. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a male, dark complexion, late teens to early 20’s in age, thin build, wearing a dark sweater with hoody, a black toque with a blue surgical mask, black jogging pants with white socks and flip flops

If you have any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Jacek Przednowek by calling 905-546-8939 or Acting Detective Sergeant Frank De Vuono 905-981-6972.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com