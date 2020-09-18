Ontario reports 401 new COVID cases

For the first time since early June Ontario has reported more than 400 new cases of COVID19. There are a total of 46,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario reported to date. There were no deaths reported overnight. For several days now, the number of new cases has been greater than the number of resolved cases, meaning the number of active cases is increasing. Yesterday there were 176 resolved cases (percent change of -1.7%)

Oover 35,800 tests were completed. 68 percent of the new cases are in the three COVID hotspots. Locally, there are 130 new cases in Toronto with 82 in Peel and 61 in Ottawa. 67% of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40. Hospitalizations remain stable with small declines in both ICU admissions and the number of patients on ventilators.

In a tweet Health Minister Chrisitine Elliott wrote: “From September 10, a clear reminder that our actions have consequences. What started as a few friends attending a cottage party turned into 40 COVID19 cases, two child-care centres being shut down and vulnerable family members needing hospital care.”