Additional charges for driver of killer car

Peel Police say the continued investigation by the Major Collision Bureau has lead to additional charges in the fatal collision at Torbram Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton on June 18, 2020 that killed Karolina Ciasullo from Caledon and her three children, Klara (aged 6), Lilianna (aged 3), and Mila (aged 1), who were in the vehicle.

Brady Robertson was travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Countryside Road in Brampton. He violently collided with the Volkswagen that was being driven by Clasullo and then collided head-on with a Honda that was stopped westbound on Countryside Road at the red light.

Despite the best efforts of first responders and medical personnel, all four occupants of the Volkswagon died due to the collision.

Brady Robertson, a 20-year-old from Caledon, was arrested and charged with four counts of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death and one additional count of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

As a result of the ongoing investigation on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, four additional charges of Impaired Operation Causing Death by Drugs were laid. He is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on this morning.

Anyone with information related to this collision can contact the Major Collision Bureau (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact the on-duty Media Relations Officer at (905) 453-2121, ext. 4027.