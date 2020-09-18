Police nab fake PSW suspect

The suspect posing as a Personal Support Worker in order to gain entry into seniors’ residences has been arrested. 54-year-old Mary Clowana Ryan appeared in court on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Last week, a woman posing as a PSW entered two seniors’ residences in the Queenston Road and Nash Road North area. At one of the residences, she took credit cards and jewelry belonging to the occupant.

During both incidents, no one was physically injured.

Detectives from Crimes Against Seniors and patrol officers continued to investigate these incidents and were able to identify the suspect.

On Wednesday, the suspect was located and arrested without incident. She was taken into police custody and held for a bail hearing. Her matter was addressed at the John Sopinka Courthouse yesterday.

Detectives believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward, they are urged to contact police.

Hamilton Police would like to thank the public for the many positive responses to the original media release which aided in the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Ian Cottee by calling 905-540-5300, oe call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com