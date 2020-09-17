Two face Murder charges in Milton teen slaying

Halton police have arrested two men and charged the with first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 16-year old Ezekiel Agyemang of Brampton. The body of the teen was found on 10 Side Road near Guelph Line in Milton.

In the early hours of September 9, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service, with assistance from Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police and Hamilton Police Service tactical units, executed search warrants in Toronto and Hamilton in relation to this homicide. As a result, two males were arrested and have been charged as follows:

Tawane Mohamed (22) of Toronto is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping. Abdikadir Jumale (29) of Hamilton and Toronto is charged with kidnapping. Both Mohamed and Jumale have been remanded into custody.

Warrants have also been issued for two outstanding suspects Ahmed Ismail (24) of Toronto is wanted for: -first degree murder and kidnapping. It is possible that Ismail is in the Calgary, Alberta area.

Stanley Frempong (20) of Toronto is wanted for kidnapping. Both Ismail and Frempong are believed to be armed and dangerous. If seen, DO NOT APPROACH – instead, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this homicide, or regarding the whereabouts of either/both of the outstanding suspects is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service – Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or the Calgary Police Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.