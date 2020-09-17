Stoney Creek window and door manufacturer hoping to add 30 skilled jobs

The company that has a large market share of residential doors and widows in Ontario has plans to amalgamate operations and expand in a new retail operation and plant in Stoney Creek. When the project is complete Nordik Windows and Doors will open at a new 26,000 square foot facility on Arvin Avenue in Stoney Creek.

Nordik is combining well-known window and door retailers— QSI and Beverley Hills with the manufacturer Mastertech–as part of the Nordik Windows and Doors brand.

Customers will be able to visit a showroom at the new site but also to see manufacturing of Mastertech doors in progress. Presently Mastertech Door System produces 2,500 doors annually, and the company’s goal is to double the production in the next 6-18 months to 5,000 doors annually, which will mean an additional 30 jobs bringing total employment in Hamilton to 75.

Nordik serves over 20 cities, mainly in the Ottawa Valley, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie and Hamilton. This includes 9 retail chains and two manufacturing facilities. The company is the Canadian leader in the production of energy efficient windows available for Canadian consumers. The company is proud to have all its windows Energy Star Certified – the only Canadian company to achieve this distinction in 2020.