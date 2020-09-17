New COVID cases tapering slightly

New COVID 19 cases in Ontario dropped odd slightly from the previous day dropping below 300 to 293 cases. There were two deaths recorded. Ontario is reporting 293 cases of #COVID19 as over 35,000 tests were completed. 183 of the new cases or 62 percent were from the COVID hot spots. There are 85 new cases in Toronto with 63 in Peel and 39 in Ottawa. 70% of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40.

There was a slight increase in hospitalizations to 53, But ICU and ventilated cases remained stable at 21 and 12 respectively.