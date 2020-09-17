Golf indoors during COVID

The golf industry has undergone a resurgence this year because it is one of the safest ways to enjoy sports while social distancing. But what happens in a few weeks when it is too cold to play outdoors?

The Golfer’s Academy in Burlington an indoor golf training centre where people can come train, practice and play golf during the off season when it’s too cold outside has a solution.

They have researched and invested in new technology from electrostatic sprayers – foggers – medical grade air purifiers inside the facility. All of the academy’s indoor golf simulator rooms will have new technology to keep the public safe this winter to play indoor golf in Burlington, Ontario.

To ensure maximum safety The Golfer’s Academy has instituted the following protocols:

All bookings must be made online or by phone, until further notice.

Golfers who have recently returned from abroad must quarantine for 14 days prior to entering The Golfer’s Academy facility, as ruled by the Federal Government of Canada.

A maximum of 4 players are permitted per room, in order to allow enough space for social distancing.

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes before your tee time. This will help us maintain social distancing efforts. Anyone arriving earlier than 15 minutes prior will be asked to wait in/at their car.

All staff and players should maintain a social distance of 6 feet, or 2 metres while inside The Golfer’s Academy facility.

Please wear a non-medical mask or cloth face covering when entering the Golfer’s Academy. Masks may be removed while playing, as per Health Canada guidelines.

Please use hand sanitizer before and during your indoor golf session. Hand sanitizer is provided in each room.

We recommend using your own golf tees and balls while playing, in order to further reduce the possibility of transmission.

Once being assigned a room, we ask that players do not share or change seating.

Our snack bar is open.

No outside alcohol is permitted on the premises.

We are following Health Canada guidelines for mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus.

For more information click here .