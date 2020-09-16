St. Joseph’s Forensic Psychiatry Unit Patient Fails to Return

Hamilton Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual who was on a day pass and failed to return to the St. Joseph’s Forensic Psychiatry Unit.

Dakota Summers was granted a day pass Saturday to leave the grounds of St. Joseph’s Healthcare, West 5th Campus with the condition to return on the same day at 6:30 pm. Summers failed to return at this time and subsequently advised hospital staff that he would not be returning as required. A Form 49 for his return to the facility was then issued pursuant to the Mental Health Act and the Hamilton Police were notified and an investigation was initiated.

Summers is a 29-year-old Indigenous male, 6’2”, 280 lbs with a heavy build. He has short black hair. Summers has “Love” tattooed on his left hand and “Faith” tattooed on his right hand. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, including his shoes. He is still believed to be on the Hamilton Mountain.

Hospital staff and police are concerned for Summers’ well-being the longer he is away from the facility. If you see him, please call 911 immediately and do not approach or attempt to communicate with him. Anyone with non-emergent information that you believe could assist Police are asked to contact the on-duty Division 30 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.co