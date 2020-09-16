Murder suspect found dead in Mexico

Investigators have recently confirmed that Michael Cudmore, one of the persons wanted for the 2017 murders of Mila Barberi and Angelo Musitano, was found dead in Mexico at the end of June 2020.

Members of the multi-jurisdictional task force, which was formed to solve the two murders, have received limited information from the Canadian Embassy or Mexican authorities surrounding the circumstances of Cudmore’s death. What has been learnt is that his body was recovered in a vehicle which was abandoned at the side of a rural road.

Members of the Hamilton Police Service have been in contact with Cudmore’s family to assist them in repatriating Cudmore’s body and to ascertain the facts surrounding his death. They had not heard from Cudmore since he fled to Mexico in May 2017.

It is the investigator’s belief that Cudmore had joined Daniele Ranieri, a person of interest in both murders, in Mexico.

In March 2018, Ranieri was found murdered and his body left in a ditch in Mexico.

Investigators have notified the Barberi family and the spokesperson for the Musitano family about Cudmore’s death.

On September 19, 2018, Jabirl Abdalla was arrested and warrants were issued for the arrests of Michael Cudmore and Daniel Tomassetti in relation to the 2017 murders of Mila Barberi and Angelo Musitano. Investigators were aware that Cudmore and Tomassetti had fled to Mexico and Interpol was notified of the warrants in the event that they were located elsewhere in the world.

In September 2020, Jabril Abdalla was committed to trial for the murders of Barberi and Musitano after a preliminary hearing. His trial date has not been set as yet.

Daniel Tomassetti of Ancaster is still wanted for both murders and his arrest warrant remains on file with Interpol. He fled to Mexico on January 27, 2018, and has not returned to Canada. Investigators have been advised by the Tomassetti family that they are unaware of Daniel Tomassetti’s whereabouts but are aware that he is scared.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Peter Thom by calling 905-546-2458.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

