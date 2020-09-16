Highest tally of new COVID cases in three months

Health officials reported 315 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the highest since June 6 when Ontario added 387 new infections. Once again, the Toronto area and Ottawa accounted 253 of the new cases representing 80 percent. There were two deaths reported

The surge in cases has so far not had a significant impact on hospitalization. There are currently 44 people in the hospital being treated for the disease. Twenty of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 12 are on ventilators. The fact that hospitalizations have not surged in line with new cases is attributable to the relative youth of the new cases. More than 60 per cent of Wednesday’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

Nearly 30,000 tests were completed in the previous 24-hour period meaning the positivity rate is slightly over 1 percent.