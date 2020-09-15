Young adults in GTA account for most new COVID cases

The province reported a decline in new COVID cases from the previous day with another 251 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a decline from the 14-week high logged a day earlier.

Four more deaths were also reported by health officials.

“We’d still like it lower but let’s see how it goes over the course of the week,” Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams told CP24 in an interview Tuesday morning in which he released the day’s COVID-19 tally early.

The majority of the cases were in people between the ages of 20 and 39. According to the province’s epidemiology report, 116 of Tuesday’s cases were within that age demographic.

In total, 47 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. Nineteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 11 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Of the new cases recorded on Tuesday, 73 were in Toronto, 52 were in Peel Region, 22 were in York Region and seven were in Durham Region. Ottawa, another COVID hot spot added 51 cases.

“Locally, 24 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 14 reporting no new cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.