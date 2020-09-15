St. Joes helping with COVID testing crunch

With long lineups at existing COVID testing sites, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, will be opening a COVID-19 Testing Centre at its West 5th Campus for appointments only in the early evening hours, Monday through Friday, beginning Tomorrow.

Demand for appointments at COVID-19 testing centres in Hamilton is high. Appointments are required to ensure public and staff safety at testing centres and to ensure people with COVID-19 symptoms are tested as soon as possible.

To quickly increase the amount of appointments available and to take on the overflow of appointment requests, a small COVID-19 testing centre will be opened at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5th Campus that can be accessed by appointment only. This location will expand to eventually take over when the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena Drive-through COVID-19 Testing Centre closes in mid-October.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call Hamilton Public Health Services at

905-974-9848 to request an appointment for a COVID-19 test. An appointment will be booked at a Hamilton region COVID-19 testing centre with an available time.

For more information on COVID-19 testing centres in Hamilton, please go to the Public Health website at https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/assessment-centres

As always, regardless of need for a potential COVID-19 test, if someone is very ill and in need of immediate care, they should go to the nearest Urgent Care Centre, Emergency Department, or call 911.