Hamilton ranks 10th in total COVID cases in Ontario

There are currently 2157 active cases of COVID in the Province of Ontario. A breakdown in COVID cases per public health unit explains why Premier Ford has said any future lockdown will be on a regional basis. A listing of active COVID cases shows the virus is almost non-existent in large geographical area of the province. For instance, even though Ottawa is a COVID hot spot with 349 active cases, which works out to 33 active cases per 100,000 population, the surrounding counties such as Renfrew, Leeds-Grenville-Lanark and Eastern Ontario report only a handful of cases. The entire expanse of northern Ontario is reporting only four active cases with four northern Public Health Units reporting zero cases. With 30 active cases, representing 5.1 cases per 100,000 population Hamilton is 10th on the list of active cases. Halton Region has 56 cases, representing 9 cases per 100,000. Niagara has 24 cases, placing it in 11th spot. Haldimand-Norfolk which had been a source of concern with outbreaks at farms where migrant workers were present is now down to only 4 cases. Public Health Unit Active Cases Active Cases per 100,000 Toronto 658 21.1 Peel Region 523 32.6 Ottawa 349 33.1 York Region 174 14.2 Windsor-Essex 65 15.3 Waterloo Region 65 11.1 Durham Region 63 8.8 Halton Region 56 9.0 Simcoe-Muskoka 51 8.5 Hamilton 30 5.1 Ontario Total 2157 14.5

The upward trend in new COVID cases that has been seen in the past few days is concentrated in the GTA and Ottawa and the greatest number of new cases are seen in young adults under 40. Toronto, Peel, Ottawa and York account for 79 percent of Ontario’s active COVID cases.