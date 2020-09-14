Survey will help shape GTHA transportation

The Province of Ontario has released a new survey on transportation in the Greater Golden Horseshoe that it says will help shape its planning going forward. Residents are being encourage to take the survey which takes about ten minutes to complete online.

“This survey is incredibly important,” Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said in a statement. “We need the community to take part in order to build a high functioning and efficient transportation system that will keep families and the economy of the Greater Golden Horseshoe moving.”

The survey allows respondents to describe their transit experience from before the COVID pandemic hit the province. It also allows residents to pick transportation initiatives they would like to see.

The Ford government says the data it will gather from residents will be used to plan highway and transit from 2051 in the GGH area.

“By participating in the development of the plan, local residents can help ensure the plan meets the environmental, economic and social needs of the families, businesses and communities throughout the region,” the government’s release states.

The Greater Golden Horseshoe is the urban region centred around the City of Toronto and extends from Waterloo, Wellington and Brant County from the west, Peterborough and Northumberland from the east, Simcoe County to the north, with Haldimand and Niagara to the south.

In 2016, there were 33.3 billion passenger-kilometres and 3.9 billion commercial vehicle-kilometres travelled and a total of $1.05 trillion in commodity value of goods transported on the provincial road network in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

By 2051, population and employment are forecast to grow from 9 million to 14.9 million people, and 4.5 million to 7 million jobs, respectively.