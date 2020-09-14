Enhance your quality of life at home with soundproofing

As we’ve increasingly turned to our homes for refuge and relaxation, it’s important to keep stressors outside, like unwanted noise. Noisy intrusions into our homes can affect quality of life and lead to fatigue, headaches and irritability.

It’s bad enough that road and neighbourhood noise make their way indoors, but there is also plenty of clatter that is generated within your own home. If the television in the next room interferes with phone calls in your home office, disrupts the baby’s sleep or your peace of mind, you need soundproofing. It’s also a common feature for media rooms, rooms for teenagers who play loud music, and quieter bedrooms for a good night’s sleep.

“While soundproofing is best addressed at the construction stage, noise issues are a major reason for many home renovations,” explains Kate Campbell, celebrity contractor.

Sound is spread by vibrations through the air, walls, floors and ceilings. You can reduce some of these with sound-absorbing surfaces such as upholstered furniture, curtains, carpeting or area rugs, as well as paintings and hanging décor on walls. Fortunately, there is also a simple, cost-effective and permanent way to soundproof a room, basement or the entire house.

“When room-to-room noise transmission is an issue, the soundproofing product I use for my clients and in my own home is Sonopan with NoiseStop Technology,” says Campbell. “It absorbs a wide range of frequencies and significantly reduces the transmission of sound and vibrations. The panels are lightweight, simple to install behind drywall, environmentally friendly and can either be installed by a contractor or you can do it yourself.”

The panels are Canadian made from 100 per cent recycled wood and are 100 per cent recyclable. Each panel is a standard 4 by 8 feet and ¾-inch thick. In addition, the panels contain no added formaldehydes or VOCs (volatile organic compounds), so there isn’t a negative impact on in-home air quality.

Soundproofing can help ensure that you’re making the best use of all your available space and protect your investment in your home. A renovation expert can use a sound meter to calculate the level of noise and its sources. That test can help you decide on the best solution for your noise problem. (NC)

