Ontario is reporting 204 cases of #COVID19 as over 31,000 tests were completed. Locally, 27 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 reporting no new cases. Toronto is reporting 63. There was one death recorded overnight. Hospitalizations, ICU cases and ventilator cases were stable.

Today, 64% of new cases are in people under the age of 40.

More to come.