Police chase results in crash that injured 3.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after several people sustained injuries as a result of a collision today in Milton.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 12:15 Sunday Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a break and enter at a business located at 188 Main Street East.

Shortly after, officers located a vehicle – a Honda Fit – connected to the break and enter, and the officers followed the vehicle.

In the area of Bronte Street South and Derry Road, the Fit became involved in a collision with two other vehicles – a pickup truck and a Toyota Venza.

The 21-year-old male driver of the Fit was extricated from the vehicle and transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. From the pickup truck, the 31-year-old female passenger and the 33-year-old male driver were also transported to hospital.

At this time, two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject officer and one witness officer have been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. Under the Police Services Act, the Director of the SIU must

consider whether an officer has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation

depending on the evidence, lay a criminal charge against the officer if appropriate or close the file without any charges being laid

report the results of any investigations to the Attorney General.

Lisez ce co