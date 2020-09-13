Conor McGregor accused of flashing and assaulting a young married woman

A woman in Corsica says Connor McGregor exposed his private parts and Assaulted her was she walked into a washroom at a bar in the Corsican town of Calvi.

The MMA star was taken into police custody on French island of Corsica last Friday. McGregor was released without charge on Saturday but the case remains active. Emmanuelle Ramon, McGregor’s lawyer, said his client ‘vigorously denied any wrongdoing’

Corsican TV – said McGregor is now waiting for the results of ‘key physical tests’ and ‘the examination of film evidence’ before learning whether he will be re-arrested over alleged sexual assault and indecent exposure.

The MMA fighter was in the region to take part in a voyage to raise awareness of water safety accompanied by his fiancée Dee Devlin in Corsica

The TV news report reads: ‘According to a witness who spoke with the complainant that same evening and whom we were able to question, McGregor, accompanied by his bodyguards, allegedly exhibited his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she made her way into the bar toilets.’

As the alleged victim of a sex crime, she will be entitled to anonymity while pursuing her complaint, said the source.

‘It is also possible that the incident being complained about was filmed. It took place in a very busy place, where fixed cameras are situated everywhere. ‘Lots of holidaymakers would also have been filming and taking pictures on their phones, so they also need to be spoken to.’

Tests for alcohol and drugs are common when suspects are arrested by police in France, especially following accusations of assault. Police raided McGregor's £3million yacht, which was named locally as the 'Dave Ocean', the next day.