Alcohol a factor in June auto death

The investigation of a fatal collision has been concluded with both drivers being criminally charged.

On June 3, 2020, shortly before 10:00 p.m., a 19-year-old male was driving westbound on Airport Road in a 2016 Honda Civic with three passengers. The Honda entered the intersection and struck a 2011 Ford Escape driven by a 41-year-old male travelling northbound on Nebo Road. The occupants from both vehicles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. One female passenger in the Honda succumbed to her injuries.

A joint investigation involving the Hamilton Police Service and the Niagara Regional Collision Reconstruction Unit initially resulted in criminal charges being laid against the driver of the Honda. Through continued investigation, the second driver in the collision has now been charged with alcohol-related offences.

Saleem KIRCHEL, 41-year-old male from Hamilton is charged with two impaired driving offences.

Previously charged was Bulend Dikici, a 19-year-old male from Hamilton who faces charges of criminal negligence causing death, three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and having an alcohol concentration above zero as a novice driver.