PSW arrested on sex charges

A 62-year-old Ajax man employed as a Personal Support Working in a Hamilton nursing home has been arrested and charged with Sexual Assault.

Detectives from the Hamilton Police Sexual Assault Unit entered into an investigation after a female nursing home resident came forward to report an incident which occurred in August 2020. The suspect, who was working in the capacity of a PSW for a temporary staffing agency was employed by the local nursing home at the time of the incident.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Angus NJOKU, 62-years-of-age, was arrested and charged with sexual assault in relation to that offence. Detectives believe there may be other victims and are asking them or anyone with information to contact police.

Angus Njoku, from Ajax. is charged with sexual assault and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation, are asked to contact Detective Ryan Moore at 905-546-4614 or Detective Sergeant Tammi Ewart at 905-546-4962 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

There is no guaranteed way to prevent a sexual assault. Sharing the details of these assaults is intended to provide the community information, and people are encouraged to trust their instincts. For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at www.sacha.ca, or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv.