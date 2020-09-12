Police looking for Dundas break-in gang

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several suspects involved in a series of school break-ins.

Between mid-July and mid-August, individuals illegally entered a Dundas secondary school on three occasions. While inside the building they caused damage and stole property.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, shortly before 4:00 a.m., three male suspects gained access to a Dundas secondary school by smashing a glass window. Prior to fleeing the scene, the suspects spray-painted racial slurs and symbols in several areas and stole the master keys to the building.

Five days later, the same male suspects returned with the master keys and gained entry into the school. The suspects were accompanied by two more individuals. The group stole various school items and fled the scene.

Then on August 15, 2020, shortly before 4:00 a.m., the same male suspects forced entry into the school by smashing a glass door. The suspects once again stole various school items and fled.

Detectives from the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit have continued to investigate this series of break and enter incidents. After reviewing the information collected, police are looking to identify five individuals.

SUSPECT#1 – Male, light complexion, medium build, tall, short light brown/dirty blonde hair, and wears eyeglasses. This suspect was involved in all three entries.

SUSPECT #2 – Male, light complexion, short, stalky build. This suspect was involved in the first two entries

SUSPECT #3 – Male, light complexion, tall, thin build, brown hair. This male was involved in all three entries and sometimes wore eyeglasses.

SUSPECT #4 – Male, light complexion, medium build, tall, black hair wavy on top and shorter on the sides. This male was involved in the second entry

SUSPECT #5 – Female, light complexion, small build, thin, brown hair. This suspect was involved in the second entry.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or any other information that could assist Police with the investigation into these crimes, are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker at 905-546-8938 or Acting Detective Sergeant Frank De Vuono at 905 546-2991 of the B.E.A.R. unit, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com