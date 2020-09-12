Another 200-plus new COVID tally

Another big jump in new COVID cases is attributable to the three COVID hot spots in Ontario—Toronto, Peel and Ottawa. Ontario is reporting 232 cases of COVID19 as over 35,000 tests were completed. Toronto is reporting 77 cases with 62 in Peel and 27 in Ottawa. Like yesterday, 67 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.As a result of the shift to younger infections, the Hospitalizations, ICU patients and those on Ventilators actually dropped from the previous day. There was one death reported overnight as well.

Locally, 27 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 reporting no new cases. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all declined today.