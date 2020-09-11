Thief posed as PSW to steal from seniors

The Hamilton Police Service is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a female involved in a theft from a senior’s apartment.

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, around noon, an elderly female, residing in an apartment building in the area of Queenston Road and Nash Road North, answered her door to an unknown female. The female identified herself as a Personal Support Worker (PSW). Once inside the apartment, the female asked to use the washroom. After exiting the washroom she struck up a conversation about the resident’s jewelry and then left. No items were taken from the residence.

A short time later, the same female attended a neighbouring apartment and again claimed to be a PSW. She used the washroom and during her time in the residence, she took credit cards and jewelry belonging to the resident.

No one was injured during both incidents and the female was last seen fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a white female, 5’5” tall, medium-heavy build with blue eyes.,45 – 50-years-of-age with long curly brown/black hair. She was wearing a dark short-sleeved shirt, dark pants. a white mask and a white name tag with the name “Nicole”

Hamilton Police are reminding citizens to exercise caution when dealing with suspicious people and to refrain from opening their residence door to persons not known to them.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Ian Cottee, (905) 540-5300 with the Crimes Against Seniors Unit, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com