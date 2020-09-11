Support for Burlington seniors

As seniors stay safe by staying home during the pandemic, it continues to take a toll on their mental health and well-being. This makes it critical to provide additional support and reduce seniors’ social isolation. Today, Hon. Karina Gould, MP announced an investment of $65,600 in Burlington. These funds will support projects delivered by community organizations to help seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Halton Industry Education Council is receiving $21,000 for their project expanding online safety and technological literacy for seniors. With this funding, HIEC will be able to expand their program to include more seniors in Canada and allow seniors to stay connected with their families, feel confident in accessing online supports and information, reduce social isolation and positively impact their mental well being.

Halton Food for Life is receiving $20,000 for their Supporting Seniors Through Accessible Food Provision. Food for Life delivers fresh food bags each week along with accessible meals for seniors who are in self isolation at home, ensuring access to healthy food to seniors across Halton during this difficult time.

The Centre for Skills Development is receiving $24,600 for their Better Together program which is designed to improve the quality of life of seniors during and after the COVID-19 Pandemic. Seniors will be able to attend workshops on how to navigate social media to stay connected, participate in home exercises and engage in conversations regarding mental health, nutrition and exploring wellness.

Support for these projects is being provided by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP), which fosters social inclusion and engagement of seniors by encouraging them to share their knowledge, skills and experience to stay active and engaged.

These projects announced today are funded through an additional investment of $20 million in funding through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Organizations will receive up to $25,000 in funding to offer immediate COVID-19 relief or recovery activities to seniors. The projects will include activities such as:

• promoting computer literacy and virtual activities, such as exercise classes, among seniors;

• supporting the delivery of food and medication or personalized monitoring of seniors by phone or by videoconference;

• assisting seniors with essential activities, such as visits to the doctor;