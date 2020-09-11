Opposition to Aberdeen Traffic restrictions growing

The proposal, already approved by Hamilton City Council to reduce Aberdeen Avenue to two lanes has met with a backlash from Kirkendall South neighbourhood residents. Former Spectator Editor Alex Beer, a member of a citizen group, Keep Aberdeen Moving, submitted a petition that had garnered 710 signature. The Petition read in part, “We…ask that the City of Hamilton not reduce thew number of lanes along Aberdeen Avenue between Queen Street South and Dundurn Street South, from four to two. We are concerned that the reduction will result in increased traffic flow and speeding through the Kirkendall South neighbourhood, resulting in increased danger to residents-especially children-in this area.

Beer told the committee that speeding had been an issue in the area but measures already taken by the city had largely resolved the problem. The city installed two more traffic lights along Aberdeen, making five stoplights in a roughly one kilometer stretch; and further, had designated the street as a 40 kmh school zone.

Committee member Tom Jackson asked Beer if the majority of the signatories to the petition were from the Kirkendall neighbourhood. Beer replied that the majority were from the affected are, but there were some signatures from wards on Hamilton Mountain where traffic backs up on the Queen Street Mountain Road. Beer’s presentation also revealed a rift between those who signed the petition and the Kirkendall South neighbourhood association, who favour the traffic calming measure. Beer said his group had been accused by the association of “fear mongering and outright lying” which he rejected.