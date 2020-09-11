New COVID cases jump past 200

Ontario’s tally of new COVID cases has jumped over the 200 mark for the first time since July. The trend, however, is that most of the new cases are occurring in young people. Ontario is reporting 213 cases of COVID19 with over 32,500 tests completed. Locally, 26 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 reporting no new cases. There are 71 cases in Toronto, with 38 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa. 67% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. The province reduced the number of reported deaths by one. Despite the spike in new cases, the positivity rate in Ontario remains at one per-dent.