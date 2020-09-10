Toronto area hot spots continue to add COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 170 cases of COVID19 as the province completed nearly 25,000 tests. 117 of the cases continue to come from the hot spots in and around Toronto and Ottawa. Locally, 28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 reporting no new cases. There are 55 cases in Toronto today, with 28 in York, 22 in Peel and 12 in Ottawa.

There are 142 more resolved cases today. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all continue to remain essentially stable.