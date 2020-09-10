Missing woman’s remains identified

The investigation into the disappearance of Holly Ellsworth-Clark has reached a sad conclusion as Hamilton Police identified the 27-year-old’s remains earlier today.

Tuesday a worker in the area spotted what appeared to be a body floating in Hamilton Harbour at Pier 11 at the foot of Victoria Avenue. Hamilton Police responded, and with the assistance of Hamilton Fire, recovered the body. The body had been in the water for a prolonged period of time and was sent to the Centre for Forensic Sciences for identification.

The Centre for Forensic Sciences has now confirmed the remains are of missing person Holly Ellsworth-Clark.

Holly was last seen on January 11, 2020, by her roommates at her home. Before she left her residence, Holly appeared to be suffering from some distress but was otherwise healthy and athletic. Hamilton Police and Holly’s family conducted a thorough investigation including ground search, social media posts and continued to follow up on various leads and tips with negative results.

In a news release Hamilton Police stated, “Holly’s family has been notified of the results. Today’s news was not the outcome her family and Hamilton Police were hoping to receive. Hamilton Police do not believe Holly’s death is suspicious in nature. Thank you to The National Centre for Missing Person and Unidentified Remains, the Centre for Forensic Sciences and the DNA Database for all their assistance in bringing closure to this case.”

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation, are asked to contact Detective John Obrovac by calling 905-546-3816, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to subit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com