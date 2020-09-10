Female COVID assessment worker assaulted

A 44-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested in relation to an assault of a female COVID-19 assessment centre employee. He is facing the criminal charge of assault with a weapon. Yesterday afternoon, Hamilton Police responded to a report of an assault at the Dave Andreychuk Arena, located at 25 Hester Street. The facility is currently being used as a drive-through COVID-19 assessment centre.

Once on scene, officers were informed about an incident that involved a male who had attended for testing. Not satisfied with the testing procedure he became irate with a staff member and shouted expletives. Due to his actions the assessment was stopped, he was asked to attend another facility and the staff member walked away. The male continued to verbally accost her while throwing his cup at her. The cup struck the employee and she was covered with its contents. The male was a passenger in a vehicle which immediately fled the scene.

Through continued investigation, a residential address was identified for the male. Police arrested the man without incident and he was later released. The male is scheduled to appear at the John Sopinka Courthouse on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, to answer to the criminal charge of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact the Mountain Division Staff Sergeant’s Office by calling 905-546-3886, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com