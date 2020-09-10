Brock completes sale of Hamilton campus

Brock University has completed the sale of the Campus it occupied on King Street East which will pave the way for a new Brock presence somewhere in the Bay Area. For the past 20 years, the Hamilton campus site has been mainly used for teacher education.

As part of its plan to achieve more modern facilities in the Hamilton-Burlington-Oakville corridor, Brock University has now sold the site that has been its Hamilton campus for the past 20 years.

The property at 1842 King Street East in Hamilton has been sold in a deal that gives the University the option of continuing to conduct teaching and research there until August 2022, while Brock continues to explore its best options for establishing a next-generation presence in the region.

Last year Brock announced it planned to sell the Hamilton campus and establish a high-tech facility in the region that can accommodate a wider scope of programs. Updating the Hamilton property, a 1960s high school that Brock has used primarily for teacher education, would be cost-prohibitive.

At the time, Michael Owen, Dean of Education, said “a 21st-century learning and teaching environment will allow the University to meet the growing needs of schools for professionally educated leaders, and serve the educational needs of our diverse communities for adult and graduate education.”