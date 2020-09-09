Slight Improvement in New COVID cases

Ontario recorded 149 new COVID cases overnight a slight reduction from the previous four days when the province was averaging 180 new cases a day. There were no deaths recorded which is the third time in four days there have been no deaths—suggesting the majority of the new cases are with younger people. Hospitalizations, ICU patients and those on ventilators were relatively unchanged.

28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 21 of them reporting no new cases. Toronto is reporting 50 cases with 41 in Peel and 16 in Ottawa.