Joe Biden Rips Trump over downplaying COVID

Joe Biden told a Michigan audience today that Donald Trump ‘knowingly and willingly lied’ to the American public for ‘months’ about deadly risk of COVID, after bombshell Bob Woodward tapes capture President saying ‘I always play it down’ The revelations will come out in more detail Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book

The famed Watergate journalist has sound clips of Trump talking about how dangerous the coronavirus is in early February

Trump said then that COVID-19 ‘goes through the air’ and remarks to Woodward that China’s president told him it was ‘more deadly’ than the flu

By mid-March, when American businesses were locking down, Trump told Woodward, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

‘He knew and purposely played it down,’ an aghast Biden said Wednesday on a campaign trip to Michigan. ‘Worse, he lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months.’

In the CNN excerpts of the book, which include audio of Woodward’s conversations with the president, Trump tells the journalist on February 7 that COVID-19 ‘goes through the air’ and is ‘more deadly’ than the flu.

The Woodward book has Trump saying in his own words that he downplayed the threat of the coronavirus because he didn’t want to start a ‘panic.’ any Trump supporters don’t take the pandemic seriously, as they gather tightly at his campaign events with many not wearing masks