More recreation facilities, museums and services reopening

Community Groups Operating in City Facilities

The City of Hamilton owns several facilities where external user groups typically operate and offer various types of programming. The City is working closely with these groups to ensure reopenings in these facilities are safe and meet all of the health and safety requirements before programming may resume. As we continue our efforts to safely reopen facilities, the Emergency Operations Centre will continue to review and approve individual requests for reopening, and once the user groups return to in-person operations, the City will monitor to ensure compliance with the health and safety requirements.

Some Seniors Centres & Clubs Reopening

The City has been working closely with the boards for various seniors centres and clubs in Hamilton to determine reopening plans and gauge interest in resuming programming. In collaboration with the City, the boards have voted on the capacity, ability and interest to return fall programming. The following boards have chosen to resume limited programming:

• Dundas Senior Club (September 15)

• Sackville Senior Centre (October 5)

• Warden Senior’s Club (October 5)

• Winona Senior’s Club (October 5)

All other boards have chosen to remain closed for the fall season, and will reconsider reopening in January 2021.

Museum Reopenings

Beginning September 30, the City will reopen three additional museums. This includes Battlefield House Museum & Park National Historic Site, Fieldcote Memorial Park & Museum and Ancaster Old Town Hall. Modified services and programming will be available and visitors and staff will be required to follow all public health advice including physical distancing and wearing masks or face coverings. In July, the City reopened Dundurn Castle and Kitchen Garden, Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology. All other museums will remain closed at this time.

Business Licensing Services to Resume at City Hall

In mid-July, the City reopened the first and second floors City Hall and began offering limited planning and building services on the first floor. Beginning September 16, in-person business licensing services will be available at City Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays only.

Recreation Programming: Registration

Last month, the City announced the reopening of additional recreational facilities and restart of some swimming and other recreational programming. Beginning September 14, the City will restart more swimming programming, including open swims for families and seniors. We will also begin open gym programming. On October 5, we will restart some modified swimming lessons, sports and fitness programs, general interest and preschool programs and select rentals of recreation spaces. Visit www.hamilton.ca/recreation for more information.

City Keeping Office Workers at Home until at least January 2021

The City’s Senior Leadership Team and the Emergency Operations Centre have decided that, wherever possible, City of Hamilton office staff will continue working from home until at least January 2021. Public Health officials consider working in an office environment to be a medium to high-risk activity because it happens indoors, involves long periods in an enclosed space, is likely to have many high-touch surfaces, allows for prolonged close contact between individuals, and has the potential for clustering of people. We can avoid some of these risks by limiting the number of people inside City workplaces and can keep those staff who do need to come into the office to do their jobs as safe as possible.