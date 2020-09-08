Burlington to upgrade transit fleet through 3-level program

No less that six Burlington-area politicians representing all three levels of government were on hand today to celebrate the purchase of 12 new 40-foot conventional buses to expand the Burlington Transit fleet over the next three years. This will allow Burlington Transit to increase service frequency and better enable connections between bus routes and regional transit. In addition, five new conventional buses will replace buses that have reached the end of their lifecycle..

As well, three specialized accessible vehicles will be added to Burlington’s fleet over the next three years to support the community’s need for more accessible public transit. Devices will also be installed on traffic signals and buses to help improve the transit system’s on-time performance, while the implementation of intelligent transit system technology will enable on-demand transit service to be introduced to underserviced areas.

The total value of the initiative is nearly $13 Million.The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.1 (39%) million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $4.3 million (34%), and the municipality is contributing more than $3.4 million (27%).

Said Burlington MP Karina Gould, “These new buses and upgraded software systems will help make public transit in Burlington more accessible and convenient for riders. “

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward welcomed the funding,“ Earlier this year our ridership was trending upwards from the previous year and the impact of these funds will contribute significantly to that positive momentum. I thank our Federal and Provincial partners for this timely and valued support.”

