Big surge in new COVID cases over Labour Day weekend

The numbers of new COVID cases continue to surge in Ontario, much of it concentrated in the GTA. Ontario is reporting 185 cases of #COVID19 with 190 yesterday. Today, 28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases. Toronto is reporting 48 cases with 42 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa. One wedding alone in Toronto has accounted for more than 20 new cases. Over the two days with 375 new cases, there were nonetheless no new deaths reported and Hospitalization, ICU and ventilator cases remained relatively unchanged.

Combined, the province processed nearly 45,000 tests over the past two days.