GTA wedding responsible for big COVID outbreak

York Region Public Health are trying to track anyone who was at a big wedding that started in Markham and eventually covered three venues including two in Toronto.. The movable feast took place between The celebrations took place at each of the following four locations:

Friday, August 28 – Private residence in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville

Friday, August 28 – Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre at 47 Baywood Road in the City of Toronto

Friday, August 28 – Lakshmi Narayamandir Temple at 1 Morningview Trail in the City of Toronto

Saturday, August 29 – Private residence in the City of Markham

To date a total of 23 people are confirmed to have cases of COVID-19. Of these, 18 are residents of York Region, 4 are residents of Durham Region and 1 is a resident of Peel Region. Anyone who attended these or other events related to this wedding are advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until Saturday, September 12, 2020 as they may have been exposed to the infection. York Region Public Health has followed up with known close contacts of the identified cases and directed them to self-isolate for 14 days and to go for testing. York Region continues to work with the family to notify attendees about the potential exposures. They are asking members of the public who may have attended an event associated with this wedding at Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre in the City of Toronto, Lakshmi Karayiannis Temple in the City of Toronto or the private residences in the City of Markham or Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville to:

Monitor themselves for new/worsening signs and symptoms related to COVID-19 until Saturday, September 12, 2020 (14 days after last possible exposure)

Persons currently experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or have experienced symptoms, self-isolate immediately and seek assessment and testing at a COVID-19 Assessment Centre

Anyone without symptoms but concerned they have been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to visit an Assessment Centre for testing

Residents are also encouraged to download the COVID-ALERT app: get a phone alert if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and let others know if they have tested positive without sharing any personal, health or location information; visit covid-19.ontario.ca/covidalert for more app details and links to download to your Smartphone