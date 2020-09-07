Canada’s COVID numbers heading in the wrong direction

Canada’s top doctor is expressing concern about the creeping upward trajectory of new COVID 19 cases in Canada. Dr. Theresa Tam said on Monday the average daily number of people testing positive over the last week is 545 — a 25 per cent increase over the previous week which saw a daily average of 435, and 390 a week before that.

That number increased every day over the last week prompting Tam to remind Canadians not to get complacent about their risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

That compares to 3,044 positive tests and 44 deaths in the week prior. Tam says most Canadians are following public health advice and that has allowed Canada to keep the COVID-19 pandemic “under manageable control” but says she is concerned about the uptick in positive cases.

“As we enter the fall, Canadians will need to be even more vigilant about following public health guidance, particularly as the cold weather shifts activities indoors.”

The pattern is similar in Ontario where in the week just concluded the province averaged 133 new cases. The previous week Ontario averaged 113 new cases and the previous wee the average was only 99 cases per day. The other concerning trend in Ontario is that since August 21, the number of recovered cases has lagged behind new cases, meaning the overall number of active cases has increased by over 400 during that period.

In Canada’s second largest province the number of new COVID cases is also on the rise. Quebec recorded more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Monday. After recording 205 new cases yesterday — the highest number in more than three months, the province saw an even higher figure with 216 new cases today.