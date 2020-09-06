PC Chicken strips pulled from area shelves

Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC brand chicken strips – gluten free from the marketplace because they contain gluten/wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product. The product is believed to have been widely available in Hamilton and Halton.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recommends the public check to see if they have the recalled product in their home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

For persons withe an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, the agency urges them to not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

This recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

