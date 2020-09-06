Jacob Blake delivers positive message from his hospital bed

Jacob Blake, who was shot 7 times in the back, has finally spoken to the public from his hospital bed where he lies paralyzed from the waist down — and his message is simple … don’t take life for granted. A video was posted this weekend by Blake’s family attorney, Ben Crump, which appears to have been filmed by a friend of his named Mike. It shows Jacob lying in his hospital gown and addressing the camera — sharp, alert and precise with his words. “It hurts to breathe … Please I’m telling you, change our lives out there.”



Jacob Blake’s father said Friday that his “happy-go-lucky” son is optimistic for his future, although he remains paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer.A clearly exhausted Jacob Blake Sr., speaking by video chat from a Milwaukee hotel, told The Associated Press that the past two weeks have been “surreal” and “like a dream” and he’s mentally worn out. He said he’s been receiving death threats, which he said he couldn’t talk about in detail. “It’s been hard on everybody,” Blake Sr., who drove from North Carolina to be with his hospitalized son, said.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot Aug. 23, setting off days of protests that made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice. Over three days, dozens of fires were set and some Kenosha businesses destroyed.