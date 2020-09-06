158 new COVID cases overnight

Ontario is reporting 158 cases of #COVID19 as the province processed nearly 29,000 tests. The majority of the cases are concentrated in the GTA and Ottawa. Toronto is reporting 49 new cases, with 44 in Peel, 21 in Ottawa and 16 in York Region. The rest of the province accounted for 28 cases. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 of them reporting no new cases. Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 52 from 58 the day before. 15 patients are in ICU and 9 on ventilators.