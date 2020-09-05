Toronto area accounts for big jump in COVID cases

There were 169 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the highest daily case count since the end of July. 107 of the new cases were concentrated in Toronto York and Peel regions. In addition Ottawa, which has been another COVID hot spot recorded 30 new cases, leaving 32 new cases for the rest of Ontario. Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 19 of them reporting no new cases.