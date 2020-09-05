Swoop tiptoes out of Hamilton for Toronto.

Its déjà vu all over again for Hamiltonians who have seen airline after airline land here, only to take off for Toronto after a while. One had to comb through Swoop’s news release last week to figure out where Hamilton stood in the scheme of things. It turns out that after October 25th the only destination available will be Edmonton. The Abbotsford route which provided travellers with a low-cost hassle free fight from Hamilton International to the Vancouver area has now been transferred to Pearson.

Here’s the updated Swoop Winter schedule.

Toronto and Abbotsford will operate up to 6x weekly, with service every day except Saturday

Toronto and Edmonton will operate 6x weekly with service every day except Saturday

Toronto and Kelowna will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Toronto and Halifax will operate daily

Toronto and Las Vegas will operate up to 4x weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Toronto and Orlando will operate up to 5x weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Toronto and Tampa Bay will operate up to 4x weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Toronto and Cancun will operate up to 5x weekly, with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Toronto and Montego Bay will operate up to 5x weekly, with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Edmonton and Hamilton will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Edmonton and Abbotsford will operate up to 14x weekly with double daily service.

Edmonton and Mesa will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Edmonton and Las Vegas will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Edmonton and Puerto Vallarta will operate 2x weekly, with service on Tuesday and Saturday

Edmonton and Mazatlán will operate 2x weekly with service on Wednesday and Saturday