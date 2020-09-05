Mohawk and RBG team up on gardening courses

In partnership with Royal Botanical Gardens, Mohawk is offering unique gardening workshops and courses on site at the RBG location in Burlington. Courses include:

Art of Bonsai

Introduces the living art of Bonsai and presents the history, development, styling and care of Bonsai, for indoor/outdoor garden pots and for in-ground trees and shrubbery.

Fall Lawn and Garden Care

Exploring lawn and garden maintenance, summer and spring bulbs, container gardening and adding fall and winter interest.

Hydroponics and Gardening without Soil

Discovering the basic types of hydroponic systems, the types of growing media that are used and the plants best suited to growing in hydroponics. Hands on experience is provided. Materials included.

Pruning and Maintenance Of Shrubs and Trees

Demonstrations with live plants and illustrated presentations by a Certified Arborist are used to give you the confidence to prune your shrubs and garden plants successfully.

Urban Gardening Introduction

Learning to design, maintain and work with the nature in your urban landscape. Explore vegetable gardening, urban farming, native plants, pollinator plants, urban composting, storm water management, urban trees and more.

