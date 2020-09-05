Crackdown on violence in Portland

Portland appears to have had enough of the at times violent and destructive protesting that has been going on for more than three months. New reports say there were multiple arrests carried out overnight. Last night was another night of protests despite calls for peace from Gov. Kate Brown and other Oregon elected officials. It was the 99th straight day of protest in the Oregon city, log held up as a paragon of liberalism and tolerance. A black-clad crowd of several hundred protesters gathered outside the police union building that’s been one site of ongoing demonstrations.

“Yes, we have made multiple arrests tonight,” a Portland Police spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement, which did not give a specific number of arrests. Police declared an unlawful assembly around midnight, according to Oregon Public Radio journalist Sergio Olmos, who posted videos and photos of confrontations on Twitter. Blood could be seen on the street where some people were detained, Olmos and The Associated Press reported. One apparent protester responded to his images with a tweet that said, “Looking forward to Day 100. They can’t stop us. We own the streets.”

“There needs to be a community-wide effort to stop the violence,” Governor Brown said. “Because the violence must stop, period,” Brown said in a statement the day after police killed a suspected gunman in a fatal shooting a week ago of a right-wing demonstrator. “So we must do both things: we must be tireless in our pursuit of racial justice. We must be tireless in our pursuit of accountability for law enforcement. And we must also work together, with responsible law enforcement, to end violence, and arson, in Portland. And this must happen immediately.”