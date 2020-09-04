Tried to force teen into a van

Hamilton Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspicious white cargo van that was in the area of Bradley Avenue and Magnificent Way. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Tuesday a teenaged girl, 14, was pushing a child in a stroller along Bradley Avenue near Magnificent Way in Binbrook. At that time, a white cargo style van with two male occupants stopped on the road in front of the girl . The driver told the female youth, to get into the vehicle. She refused and he repeated his demand, this time motioning to the rear of the vehicle. The girl screamed and pushed the stroller to a nearby residence. The van fled and was last seen travelling northbound on Bradley Avenue.

No physical contact was initiated during the incident and no one was physically injured.

The vehicle was a white cargo style van with a high roofline. The driver was a white male in his 20’s with black hair, short on the sides and longer on top with a black beard and moustache . He had dark coloured eyes and was wearing a black t-shirt.

The investigation is being handled by the Mountain Division Criminal Investigations Bureau. Detectives are appealing to residents in the area to check their security cameras for a vehicle matching the description provided.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Tracy Constable by calling 905-546-8965 or Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte 905-546-3851, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com