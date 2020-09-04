Halton Police investigating moving company scam.

​Halton region police officers pitched in and helped the victim of a moving company scam move into their new home. Last weekend Halton Regional Police Service (were called to a gas station located in the area of Derry Road and Tremaine Road in the Town of Milton, for what is now being investigated as a moving company scam. The victim had given a cash deposit to a moving company and while in transit to their new home, the moving truck stopped at the gas station and demanded the victim pay an additional $2,000 in cash or the movers would not continue to the new home.

The victim contacted police and a number of HRPS officers attended the gas station, emptied the moving truck and helped the victim get their possessions to their new home in Milton. The victim’s possessions were unloaded from the van and police officers assisted the victims moving into their new home.

A criminal investigation is still ongoing into this occurrence and charges are expected.

The HRPS is investigating similar style scams that may have taken place throughout the region. Anyone who may have been a victim of a moving scam within Halton are asked to contact Constable Sarah McCullagh at sarah.mccullagh@haltonpolice.ca or call 905-825-4747 ext. 2405.

Police would also like to offer the following tips to residents looking at hiring a moving company:

Do your research (search the company online). Look for reviews from customers and/ or a website. Be wary of a company that has no online presence.

Where is the moving company coming from? A company travelling from another province to complete the move is suspicious. Also be suspicious if the company is using a rental truck with out of province licence plates.

​Read your contract prior to signing.