City employee attacked while cleaning up garbage at homeless encampment

Last Tuesday waste collectors for the City of Hamilton were sent to the homeless encampment located in the area of 195 Ferguson Avenue, North to clean up garbage. They were in the process of collecting waste when they were approached by a male from the encampment. Without provocation, the suspect assaulted one of the employees.

Upon arrival, police located the suspect who attempted to flee the scene. He was secured and then arrested. The male was released a short time later when the man who was attacked said he would not pursue charges. But this week, it turned out the victim’s injuries were more serious than initially believed and that the victim in this assault wished to support criminal charges against the suspect.

Yesterday a 25-year-old Hamilton man was charged with Assault Level One and Breach Probation.The victim continues to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Staff Sergeant Steve Hahn at 905-546-4725 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com