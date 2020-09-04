Cash and food for Hamilton Food Share

Today, Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, visited Hamilton Food Share where he announced that since the onset of COVID-19, and throughout the spring $474,500 in funding from the Government of Canada has been provided to improve food security for Hamilton residents facing the social, economic and health impacts of COVID-19. Along with this funding Hamilton Food Share will be receiving fresh and frozen food through the Governments purchasing and distribution of surplus food program.

The funds and food distributed to Hamilton Food Share are being used in their continued efforts to ensure nutritious, priority foods are consistently available for distribution to emergency food bank and hot meal programs throughout the city. The funding is part of the $100 million Emergency Fund for food security announced by Prime Minister Trudeau in April to position food banks and local food organizations early in the pandemic to respond to increased community needs.

Key national food security organizations have been instrumental in distributing this funding, including Food Banks Canada. More than 1,800 food banks and local food organizations across Canada have been helped by the funds from the Prime Minister’s announcement, which is estimated will help serve over 2 million Canadians with 6 million meals.

“One of the best ways members of our community can respond to the Covid-19 pandemic is by making donations to our local food banks. The effect of the pandemic on vulnerable members of our community can be minimized by ensuring nutrition. Your donations are guaranteed to have a positive and meaningful impact on families struggling through this crisis.”

