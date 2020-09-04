148 new COVID cases-half in Peel Region

Ontario reported 148 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 42,834.

Friday’s case count is an increase from Thursday, which saw 132 new cases. It is also the ninth day in a row with cases above the 100 mark.

The death toll in the province decreased by one for a total of 2,811. A decrease in deaths can be a result of new information received by the province.

Meanwhile, 38,741 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is over 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 116 from the previous day. Friday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from the three COVID hot spots in Ontario Peel Region with 72, Toronto with 41, and Ottawa with 13. The rest of the province accounted for only 22 cases.